Accused DC pipe bomber’s lawyer says Trump's January 6 pardon applies to his client

The lawyer for Brian Cole Jr., the man accused of placing homemade explosive devices outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters, says he believes President Donald Trump’s January 6 pardon applies to Cole’s case.

Defense attorney Mario Williams said Cole voted for Trump twice before his arrest and was charged in December with interstate transportation of explosive devices and malicious attempt to use explosive devices. Cole has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Williams said the defense plans to file court papers soon arguing that Cole should be covered under the president’s broad Jan. 6 pardons and commutations.

Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh called Cole's case "January 6–adjacent." Williams agrees.

"I think you have to employ some kind of common sense as applied to the allegations," says Williams. "So if the allegations are that he went out there and he set down these components and that they were found on January 6th, the judge says that it's a part of January 6th. You were allowed to get a pardon for everything related to the events that occurred on or at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Williams said the allegations — that devices were placed ahead of January 6 and discovered on that day — fall within the scope of the pardon language "100%."

The text of Trump’s pardon states that the president: "grant[s] a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Federal prosecutors say Cole confessed after his arrest, describing how he built the homemade devices and where he placed them outside the RNC and DNC headquarters the night before Congress certified President Joe Biden’s election victory.

After prosecutors detailed what they described as Cole’s confession in a public court filing, the defense demanded access to the evidence.

Williams said that he has now reviewed the recorded interview conducted after Cole’s arrest and claims the government’s filing omits key context. He also accused prosecutors of making false representations.

Williams said some of the government’s statements about the interview are incorrect and, in some instances, false.