Aaron Dean Trial Day One: Opening statements underway in murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer

The murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean gets underway Monday morning in a Tarrant County courtroom.

Dean is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.

The trial has been delayed a number of times due to the pandemic, a change of judges and more.

If convicted of murder Dean could face between 5 and 99 years in prison.

Day one of the trial will be a half-day in court.

The day began with Judge Gallagher dismissing a motion from the defense to move the trial out of Tarrant County. Dean's lawyers argued that the media coverage of Jefferson's shooting makes it impossible to get an impartial jury.

Tarrant County prosecutor Ashley Deener walks the jury through the night of the shooting in her opening statement.

Defense attorney Miles Brisette then gave an opening statement for the defense. Brisette disputed the fact that Dean was called for a welfare check on the home. He says Dean was responding to an ‘open structure’ call.

The state called its first witness 11-year-old Zion Carr, Atatiana Jefferson's nephew. Jefferson was babysitting Carr at the time of the shooting. Carr testified that he and his aunt were playing video games prior to the shooting.

Out of the 200 who showed up for jury selection eight men and six women were seated on the jury after three days of intense questioning.

From visual observation two appear to be of Indian descent, one appears to be Asian, at least one is Latino, none are African American.

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother's house.

A neighbor made a non-emergency call to police because a door was open with lights on.

Officer Dean arrived, walked into the backyard and saw Jefferson in a window with her gun in her hand. Dean yelled, "put your hands up! Let me see your hands!" before immediately firing a single shot, killing Jefferson.

The shooting led to protests against the Fort Worth Police Department.

