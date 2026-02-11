AAA: A $20 car wash now could save you hundreds later

The Brief AAA is urging drivers to wash their cars. Americans spend $3 billion a year on repairs from rust damage caused by de-icers, according to AAA research. Car washes were busy Wednesday as nice weather led many drivers to take AAA's advice.



This week, the DMV is finally seeing some good weather. Officials with AAA said you may want to use it to be good to your car.

The backstory:

According to AAA research, Americans spend $3 billion a year on repairs from rust damage caused by de-icers. They added that it's not just from treatment on roads, but from chemicals used to keep parking lots ice-free as well.

As a result, they're urging drivers in the region to make use of the nice weather, and to get their cars washed now. Officials recommend car washes that offer undercarriage rinses to remove buildup on critical components. In a press release, AAA also wrote that drivers who wash their vehicles by hand or at wand‑wash stations should pay extra attention to the wheels, wheel wells, and the underbody.

Essentially, the thought is that spending $20ish on a car wash now could save you hundreds more down the road.

What they're saying:

At the College Park Car Wash on Wednesday, it appeared as though thousands of drivers were taking AAA's advice. Long lines of cars stretched onto Route 1 for much of the day and into the evening.

"It’s lovely out here," Mariam Kone said of the weather. She added that she wasn't surprised by the long lines or by AAA's guidance.

Cold Concern:

AAA officials also said it is safe to wash your vehicle in the winter as long as temperatures are above freezing. They said if temperatures are below freezing, there's a chance the soap and rinse from the wash could coat components under the vehicle and re-freeze.