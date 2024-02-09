A look inside Loudoun County's top brewery

Image 1 of 4 ▼

An award-winning brewery in Virginia is making quite a name for itself.

In fact, it’s taken home national accolades for their beer making.

FOX 5 DC got an inside look at what makes Bear Chase Brewing the #1 brewery in Loudoun County for the past five years.

Bear Chase Brewing won first place nationally for their Kolsch at the Great American Beer Festival.

The 33 acre farm brewery has a fully available chef-driven menu, is pet and family friendly, and has three Airbnb’s for a weekend getaway to escape D.C.

The farm to pint brewery also has live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.