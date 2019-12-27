A family lesson turns into 500 meals prepared for Christmas Day

Wanting to teach nieces and nephews about giving back on Christmas, a DC Chef lead the effort to feed at least 500 people in need on Christmas Day.

DC Chef and TV personality (as well as FOX 5 contributor) Bren Hererra says it started about ten years ago, when she and her sister were talking about her nieces and nephews and how they were really only concerned about getting presents on Christmas. The siblings decided to teach the kids, between six and 9-years-old, a lesson on giving.

“We went out to Franklin Sq. a decade ago. Packed up the car, they did a whole bunch of notes. We gave out food, coats, gloves and scarves, “ said Hererra, “and it was an eye-opening experience for them. They were like, ‘Oh my God. There are a lot of people who are homeless who don’t’ have what we have,’ So that was really the point ten years ago and it’s just become a really great family tradition over the last four years.”

The family had to stop for a few years but Hererra says they they’ve been able to keep up this Christmas Day tradition for the past four years in a row.

“We have 500 cookies and we have 500 hot chocolates,” Hererra said showing FOX 5 around Memorial Baptist Church. We’re told the church donated their kitchen space to prepare the food.

Hererra put out a call to action on Facebook a few days after Thanksgiving, hoping to raise around $2,500 for the effort. Family and volunteers donated. They purchased the food. Hererra posted videos cooking the meals, which included meatballs, green beans and a Cuban rice and vegetable dish.

By noon time Christmas Day, her parents, friends and family were packing everything (food and clothing donations) that would be distributed in Columbia Heights, at Franklin Square and at DuPont Park at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“That smells good!” said one man. “Thank you. Thank you,” is what you also heard at the table set-up with food. Hererra walked around the circle at 14th and Kenyon St. NW to tell others in Spanish, there’s a fresh meal there for those who want one.

The chef, whose parents immigrated to DC from Cuba, told FOX 5, “My parents have experienced struggle in not having so they’ve always instilled in us a spirit of service and of giving and of being super grateful of what we have.”

“Sharing food is something that will fill you up in so many ways,” she added, “not just in that moment but hopefully days, months, years to come so when you walk away you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that meal was really, really great,’ and you know that it was cooked from my heart and not just from my hands.”

Volunteers tell FOX 5 they specifically served the meals in the afternoon to make sure those who maybe missed a holiday breakfast would still get something warm to eat on Christmas Day.