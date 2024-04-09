'A Different World' cast in DC for HBCU tour

article

The cast of "A Different World" is in D.C. Tuesday as part of a 10-city tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The cast of the popular 90s sitcom is visiting Howard University on April 9 as part of a 10-city tour featuring panel discussions, activations, and other experiences.

"We're on a quest to raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide. By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of A Different World, we aim to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes," according to the tour website.

The tour is also raising scholarship funds for potential HBCU students.

Howard University students will be able to participate in a panel discussion with the cast Tuesday evening.