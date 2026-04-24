9th Street Tunnel partially reopens Friday, day after Metrobus fire

The Brief The 9th Street Tunnel partially opened on Friday evening, one day after a Metrobus caught fire in the tunnel. WMATA has pulled 32 hybrid diesel buses from service for immediate inspections. Officials don't expect any service interruptions during that time.



The 9th Street Tunnel in downtown Washington partially reopened on Friday after a Metrobus caught fire during Thursday’s rush hour.

9th Street Tunnel Fire

What we know:

The fire began around 6:30 p.m. Thursday inside the tunnel. Metro officials said the bus operator escaped safely, and no passengers were on board. As toxic smoke filled the tunnel, some drivers abandoned their vehicles while others tried to turn around, leaving many stuck and unsure how to get out. Several motorists reported hearing explosions.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said time was critical in the response. The department deployed 41 units and 125 personnel. Firefighters used suppression foam and ran roughly 900 feet of hose to establish a water supply. Investigators believe the fire was mechanical in nature.

Tunnel partially reopens Friday

Why you should care:

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, two southbound lanes of the tunnel are open to traffic. The right lane is still closed "until further notice," officials said, as crews continue repairs.

"Motorists traveling southbound through the 9th Street Tunnel should remain alert for shifting traffic patterns within the work zone," Metro officials said. Because the lane closure may cause delays, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes."

WMATA said the bus involved in Thursday's fire had been inspected in March. It was a 2015 hybrid model, and Metro is temporarily grounding all 32 hybrid buses for immediate inspections. The agency does not expect the move to affect service.

District Department of Transportation Director Sharon Kershbaum said Friday afternoon that the tunnel’s steel beams and structural elements were not damaged. She said ceiling and wall tiles fell during the fire. Crews removed loose tiles and concrete to prevent debris from falling on vehicles as the tunnel reopens.

Kershbaum said about 150 feet of lighting was destroyed, and crews are installed conduits. Asphalt beneath the fire was damaged but has been patched, with temporary striping added. She said the ventilation system worked properly and cleared smoke quickly.

READ MORE: Metro bus fire shuts down 9th Street tunnel in Northwest D.C.; closure ongoing

Detours and closures

9th Street Expressway SB past Constitution Avenue remains blocked.

All lanes of the Expressway are shut down due to a vehicle fire.

Constitution Avenue NW has reopened; expect an extended closure.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 9th Street Tunnel stays closed after Metrobus fire; Friday road closures continue (DC Fire and EMS Department)