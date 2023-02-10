94-year-old Ocean City man, who attended NFL title games, is headed to Super Bowl LVII with his son

Super Bowl LVII is just days away and one Cape May County man, who once attended NFL title games with his dad, now has the chance to be at the Super Bowl cheering on the Birds.

While celebrating his 94th birthday a few days ago in the Florida Keys, Jack Glace, of Ocean City, got another big surprise – a Super Bowl trip with his son.

"He said pack up, you are going to the Super Bowl," Jack said. "I can’t believe it! And, now, I’m here with my son and having a ball."

Jack isn’t just an Eagles fan; he’s a fan from way back. "I go back to 1940 when my dad took me to Eagles games."

He’s been to the Super Bowl before, when they were known as title games, and the last one more than 50 years ago.

"He’s been to the first 12 Super Bowls. This is his first one since Super Bowl 12," son Nick Antonelli said.

So, after bringing his son to the NFL Championship, Nick, with help from his company Bread Financial, is bringing his dad to the big game and he couldn’t think of a better travel partner.

"A colleague of mine, who runs client partnership and I run marketing, said, ‘You’re in, you’re going!’" Nick remarked.

The next couple days will be filled with soaking in the Super Bowl experience and lots of Eagles chants.

"Our motto is experiences over stuff. And, this is the experience," Nick added.

So what’s the prediction for the guy going to his 13th Super Bowl? "I know we are going to win and I predict it’s 31-17 Eagles."