A 93-year-old COVID-19 survivor got to experience the joy of her favorite soccer team winning a game once more.

On June 21, Kavina Burden recorded her grandmother, Mary Waller, celebrating her beloved Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United. The game took place on the opening weekend of the relaunched Premier League, which had been previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waller and her husband were allowed home after the two had been hospitalized with COVID-19, with Waller spending 10 days in the hospital, Burden told Storyful. The couple has spent the past five weeks living in Roterham, England with Burden since they were discharged.

Burden told Storyful that her grandmother “is a lifelong Newcastle United fan,” and that she “watches the match whenever she can, she loves to sing and sings all of the time.”

According to Burden, her grandmother left her home on the Quayside in Newcastle after marrying her grandfather. “She left 66 years ago when she married my grandad and they traveled around in the army (grandad was a soldier), then moved to Rotherham,” Burden said to Storyful.

With over 300,000 confirmed cases in the country as of June 22, the COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting people in the United Kingdom. Across the world, there are more than 9 million confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

