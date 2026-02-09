Nine residents were displaced after a fire broke out early Monday in a 10‑story high‑rise in Northeast Washington, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Florida Avenue, where smoke had spread to several floors by the time firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

9 displaced in DC high‑rise fire (DC Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireems)