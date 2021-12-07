87-year-old man killed in Montgomery County house fire

An 87-year-old man was killed in a fire that spread through a home in Montgomery County Monday night.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. in the 6900 block of Anchorage Drive.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said two people were found inside the house and were quickly removed by firefighters.

The victim, Alfredo E. Peak, was pronounced dead from smoke inhalation and respiratory burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.