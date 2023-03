Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 82-year-old from northwest D.C.

Jean Bernice Wright was last seen around 10 a.m. in the 900 block of 23rd Street on March 26. She was reported missing on March 28.

She is described as a Black female, five-feet-five-inches tall, 250 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

Officers say she may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.