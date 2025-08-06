81-year-old man arrested after attacking street vendor with machete, police say

D.C. police say an 81-year-old man was arrested after attacking a street vendor with a machete over an argument about returning a product.

What we know:

According to police, at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, officers responded to the 3100 block of 14th Street, NW, for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from lacerations. D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene to evaluate the victim, who refused transport to the hospital.

The backstory:



According to police, the victim was selling merchandise from a table when he was assaulted by the suspect in an argument over returning a product.

The suspect was located nearby and placed under arrest.



He has been identified as 81-year-old Julian Bueno, and has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.