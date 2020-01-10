80-year-old Northern Virginia grandfather is 2nd victim to die after Christmas morning crash involving DUI driver

An 80-year-old grandfather from Northern Virginia is the second person to die from injuries that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said he sustained in a Christmas morning crash.

Muhammad R. Malik of Chantilly had been fighting for his life for the last two weeks after he, his wife and two grandchildren were hit from behind on John Mosby Highway (Route 50) and South Riding Road while waiting at a stoplight in their car.

His wife, 79-year-old Rashida Begum died at the scene.

Martin Chavez, 56, of Sterling was charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Malik’s grandson, 22-year-old Muhammad Saad Malik was driving the car along with his elderly grandparents, a younger sister and mother when they were stopped at the red light. Deputies said that around 8:20 a.m., Chavez came from behind and crashed into their car. Authorities said Rashida Begum was killed instantly.

Muhammad Saad Malik and his younger sister suffered serious injuries from the crash.

The Malik family told FOX 5 Muhammad R. Malik was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was placed on life-support until he passed away on Thursday.

His grandson had a hard time describing to FOX 5 the awful moments of the crash, but had a message.

“Don’t drink and if you are drunk. Never drive a car because you’re playing with other people’s lives,” Muhammad Saad Malik said.

According to the sheriff’s office, in 2019 the office saw 12 motorists lose their lives in vehicle crashes, with three of the incidents involving alcohol. In all three cases, the drivers are facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.

The Malik family, who are originally from Pakistan, said that the elderly couple was thrilled to be in the United States when they arrived in 2005 so that they could be close to their immediate relatives and grandchildren.

Their eldest son, Rizwan Malik, said that while he’s not angry at Chavez, he is devastated about the way his parents died.

“Heartbroken, disappointed hurt and painful,” Rizwan Malik described. “My parents will never come back and that’s a fact no matter what.”

The family held a Ṣalāt al-Janāzah, the Islamic funeral prayer on Friday and are burying him on Saturday.

Chavez is being held without bond. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.