80-year-old man charged in fatal pedestrian crash: police

A suspect was charged in a deadly pedestrian crash in McLean earlier this month.

Gamaathige Desoya, 80, of Vienna has been served a summons for Improper Turn and Failure to Yield for a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk from a deadly crash on Kirby Road on the morning of August 12.

Police say Desoya was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Kirby Road but turned into the southbound lanes, striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian has been identified as Brigitte Forster. She died on the scene.

Police say excessive speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.