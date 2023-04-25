80-year-old 'endangered' woman declared missing from Fairfax County

Authorities are searching for an 'endangered' woman declared missing from Fairfax County.

Police say Celima Richardson was last seen Monday in the 2900 block of Strathmeade Street in Falls Church.

Celima Richardson (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)

She is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Richardson drives a Gold 99 Toy Corolla with Virginia tags YUN9410.