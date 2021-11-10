8-year-old boy missing from DC

article

Authorities are asking for help finding an 8-year-old boy missing from the District.

Shannen Crowe was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of R Street in the Northwest on November 9.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Shannen is described by officials as four-feet-tall, 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue hooded shirt and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.