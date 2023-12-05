8-year-old boy 'miraculously' survives boulder accident at Loudoun County Christmas tree farm

An 8-year-old boy is recovering at his home in Virginia after a terrifying accident at a Christmas tree farm in Loudoun County. His family is calling it a holiday miracle.

At this time last week, 8-year-old Ethan was in a bed at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Tuesday night, he and his family spoke to FOX 5 from their home in southern Virginia with a special message for the people who helped save his life.

"It was a true tragedy to triumph story," Ethan’s grandfather Keith Baird said.

It was Friday, Nov. 24 — the day after Thanksgiving — when the family was at Snickers Gap Tree Farm In Loudoun County picking out a Christmas tree.

"I went to get the car so they could tie the tree on top of the car," Ethan’s grandmother Jeanie Baird said.

Moments later, she got a frantic call from her daughter-in-law saying, "a rock has fallen and it’s on Ethan."

Ethan’s 8-year-old twin sister Annabelle witnessed the accident.

"I was yelling and crying, falling onto the ground crying," Annabelle told FOX 5. "I thought he was gone."

Baird says Ethan was unconscious under the rock for about 10 minutes.

"He had a foot sticking out of one side but outside of that he was completely covered," his grandfather said.

With help from a number of good Samaritans at the farm, hey were able to lift the rock off of Ethan and start CPR.

"People were praying all over the top of the mountain, people were praying down the hill," Baird said.

As they waited for the Medivac to land at the bottom of the hill.

"The doctors feel like his heart stopped when the rock hit him," Jeanie said.

His mother Ashley Chrisman says that he’s home a week later recovering with a back brace.

"He’s got two cracks, vertebrae. He also has some cracked bones in his ankle, he has on a boot also," Chrisman said.

Ethan tells FOX 5 he’s feeling good and glad to be home in his mother's arms, able to enjoy the holiday season.

"Thank you for everybody that helped!" he said.

His family also says they’d love to spread a little cheer and thank those who helped save Ethan’s life.

"We would like to just know the names of these people so we can give them a call or send a card to let them know how much we appreciate them," his grandmother said.

FOX 5 did reach out to Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm for comment and we are waiting to hear back.