8-year-old boy located after reported missing from Southeast DC, police say

An 8-year-old boy who went missing in Southeast, D.C. has been found. Authorities say Savion McQueen was located early Thursday morning.

Savion McQueen

McQueen had been missing since about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was last seen in the 2900 block of Nelson Place.

Investigators released a photo of a 17-year-old girl who had been seen with McQueen as he left his house.

There is no update at this time on what led to the boy's disappearance.