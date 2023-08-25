8 vehicles stolen from car dealerships in City of Fairfax, police say

Eight vehicles have been stolen over the past month from dealerships in the City of Fairfax, according to police.

The City of Fairfax Police Department is investigating multiple thefts of high-end vehicles that have occurred since July 21, 2023.

Police say the cars were stolen multiple ways, including being driven off with keys in them from showroom floors and from fenced-in satellite lots.

Seven of the eight vehicles stolen over the last month were Dodge and Chevrolet vehicles, according to police. The thefts occurred overnight between Thursday nights and Monday mornings.