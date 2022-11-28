Luxury cars stolen from dealership in Silver Spring

Authorities are investigating the theft of four luxury cars stolen from a dealership in Silver Spring.

Officers responded to the Universal Auto Group on Distribution Circle just after 1:45 a.m. Monday where they say someone smashed the window to the business and stole several sets of car keys.

Montgomery County police say the thieves then stole a 2017 White Merz Benz GLS, a 2019 Gold Merz Benz GLC, a 2019 White Merz Benz S450, and a 2019 White BMW X3.

Investigators say all the vehicles had 'Universal Auto Group' temporary registration tags.

No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time.