8 elementary school students treated after ingesting 'substance'

Eight students at C Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf were treated at the scene after ingesting "some type of edible," Charles County fire officials say.

Fire officials initially said the students would be taken to local hospitals, and a number of ambulances responded to the scene. The students were released to their parents.

Officials do not know what the nature of the substance the students ingested was, but they don’t believe it’s life threatening.

The school says the students ate the substance during recess.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at the school at 4800 Lancaster Circle, Waldorf.