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The Brief Eight children and an adult were hospitalized after a school bus crash in Marshall, Virginia. The passengers have since been released from the hospital and no major injuries were reported. The bus was carrying 38 children from Fauquier Community Child Care.



Eight children and an adult were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Fauquier County on Wednesday morning, rescue officials said.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of John Marshall Highway and Zulla Road.

What we know:

The bus was transporting 38 children from Fauquier Community Child Care (FCCC) to a daily activity, according to officials.

School leaders said three buses were traveling toward Northern Fauquier Community Park at the time when a vehicle driving north on Belvoir Road hit the side of the third bus.

Officials said a staff member accompanied the children in one of the ambulances, and the executive director followed in his own vehicle.

No major injuries were reported and the students have since been discharged from the hospital, school officials said.

Parents were immediately notified about the crash and parents of the children who were taken to the hospital were called directly by staff and school leaders.