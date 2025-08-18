750 additional National Guard troops headed to DC amid Trump takeover

The Brief More National Guard troops are headed to D.C. at the Trump administration’s request. Troops may be armed but won’t make arrests, raising concern among residents. Federal agents made 68 arrests and seized 15 guns over the weekend.



Hundreds of additional National Guard troops are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. in the coming days, as federal law enforcement ramps up its presence following dozens of arrests over the weekend.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says troops from West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio are deploying at the request of President Trump’s administration. On Sunday, guardsmen were already stationed outside Union Station, and more are expected to join them soon.

By the numbers:

An estimated 750 additional troops are heading to Washington, D.C., to support President Trump’s public safety emergency. Federal authorities have taken control of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department. Currently, 800 National Guard members are already deployed in the city.

Monday morning, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reported that authorities have arrested more than 400 people—137 over the weekend—and seized 21 illegal firearms. She also confirmed that officials have arrested 135 undocumented immigrants and cleared 44 homeless encampments. According to U.S. Park Police, all homeless camps have now been removed from federal property.

Guard presence expands

White House officials report that while the troops won’t be making arrests, they may be armed - a move that has raised concerns among some residents, Umeh says.

In a statement, a National Guard spokesperson said that deployed Guard members "may be armed consistent with their mission and training," and emphasized that their role is to support civil authorities and ensure community safety. Previously, the Guard stated that troops could not carry weapons or make arrests.

Federal agents have maintained a visible presence throughout the week in high-traffic areas like Georgetown and U Street. On Saturday alone, law enforcement made 68 arrests and seized 15 illegal firearms, according to the White House.

Citywide enforcement planned

"The deployment is going to be citywide. There's going to be no part of the city that doesn't have law enforcement," said Gadyaces "Gady" Serralta, Director of the U.S. Marshals Service, in an exclusive interview with FOX 5.

