73-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple cars in Montgomery County: police

The Brief A 73-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Montgomery County. Police say she was hit by at least two cars, and neither driver remained at the scene. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run collision is asked to call Montgomery County Police immediately.



A woman is dead after police say at least two vehicles hit her and kept on going in Montgomery County.

What we know:



Police say a 73-year-old woman appears to have been walking by the intersection at Columbia Pike and Fairland Road around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 12 when a maroon-colored Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and an orange Ford Crown Victoria both hit her.

Neither driver stopped at the scene.

Officers were directing traffic and urging drivers to stay away from the intersection late into the evening hours on Monday.

The Montgomery County Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was on scene collecting evidence, taking pictures of the scene, and to trying to figure out what exactly happened.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the woman or why she was walking by this intersection.

Columbia Pike remained shut down at Fairland Road for hours.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run collision is asked to call Montgomery County Police immediately.