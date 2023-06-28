71-year-old receives eight life sentences plus 75 years in serial arson case

A judge in Howard County sentenced 71-year-old David Crawford to eight life sentences plus 75 years in a serial arson case that spanned throughout multiple counties in Maryland.

Crawford was found guilty of eight counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of first degree arson and one count of first degree malicious burning by a Howard County jury.

Police say Crawford was arrested in 2021 in connection to 12 arsons that occurred in Howard, Frederick, Charles, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s County from 2011 to 2020. Surveillance videos revealed Crawford displayed a similar pattern of starting the fires with gasoline.

Investigators linked multiple cases following a 2020 fire when they discovered Crawford had previous disagreements with multiple victims. According to police, a search of Crawford’s residence found several pieces of evidence, including a list of targets that were known victims.