71-year-old missing man last seen leaving hospital in Charlottesville

Authorities in Virginia are asking for help after issuing a Senior Alert for a missing elderly man last seen in Charlottesville.

The University of Virginia Police Department says 71-year-old Tommy Lee Bradley was last seen on November 16 around 2:30 p.m. leaving the University of Virginia Hospital.

Bradley is 5-feet-11-inches tall, 220 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt, blue jeans, gray/white sneakers and a black hoodie with "S & P logging" on it. He left the hospital in an unknown direction on foot.

Officials say Bradley suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166 or Culpeper Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7520.