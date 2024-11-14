$7,000 reward offered for information on 3 anti-Semitic vandalism incidents in Bethesda

Montgomery County announced a $7,000 reward, donated by local community organizations, for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) involved in three separate incidents of anti-Semitic vandalism in the Bethesda area during August of 2024.

According to police, the incidents took place around August 11 and 13th, 2024.

Officers responded to Bethesda Elementary School in the 7600 block of Arlington Road for the report of anti-Semitic graffiti that appeared to have been painted on school grounds during the overnight hours.

On the following Tuesday, August 13, officers responded to the Starbucks in the 7700 block of Norfolk Avenue for the report of anti-Semitic graffiti that had been painted on the building. Around 4:45 p.m., on the same day, officers responded to the Congregation Beth El located in the 8200 block of Old Georgetown Road for the report of additional anti-Semitic graffiti painted on a sign in front of their synagogue.

Police say the graffiti was removed by Bethesda Urban Partnership, MCPS, and volunteers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.