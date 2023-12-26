70-year-old woman killed crossing street near Twinbrook Center

Authorities closed off parts of Veirs Mill Road after a 70-year-old woman was struck by at least two vehicles and killed Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Rockville City Police Department and the Montgomery County Police Department were sent to the 2100 block of Veirs Mill Road, near the Twinbrook Center, just before 7 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a collision.

A spokesperson for MCPD said the victim — identified as Teresa Moreno De Mejia of Rockville — was pronounced dead by officials at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.

So far, investigators believe the woman was walking across Veirs Mill Road at Atlantic Avenue near the shopping center when she was struck by a Toyota Supra and a Toyota Prius traveling eastbound on Veirs Mill Road.

Detectives are no longer looking for a third car that they initially thought was involved.

Drivers of both the cars that struck the victim stayed at the scene after the crash, police said.

Commuters traveling toward Veirs Mill Road between Atlantic Avenue and Meadow Hall Drive were advised to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.