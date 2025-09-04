70-year family mystery solved, siblings reunite from new evidence in Maryland county's oldest cold case

article

The Brief Howard County police identified the woman labeled as a Jane Doe in a 1971 cold case. Advances in DNA profiling helped reunite her surviving children after 70 years. The investigation into her homicide remains open.



Howard County police have finally identified the Jane Doe from the county's oldest cold case homicide and reunited her surviving children after 70 years apart. The woman, who was found unconscious in a Woodstock field after an apparent assault, has been identified as Sadie Belle Murray, who was known as Sarah Belle Sharkey at the time of her death.

Police investigation breakthrough

What we know:

Thanks to DNA profiling and genealogy technology, police identified Murray, born in Pennsylvania in 1924. Her identity had remained a mystery since her death in September 1971.

Police Chief Gregory Der praised the efforts of the cold case unit, stating that their dedication and technology have provided long-awaited answers to a family that had been searching for decades.

AI-generated photo of 1971 Jane Doe provided by Howard County Police

The backstory:

In July 1971, Murray was found unconscious and later died from her injuries. Her identity and the circumstances of her death remained unknown for 54 years until recent advancements in DNA technology led to her identification.

Reunion after decades

In October 2024, HCPD submitted tissue samples from the case for advanced forensic analysis by a private company. This led to a DNA profile, and investigators worked with the company’s forensic genetic genealogy team to build out a family tree.

The DNA analysis led investigators to Charles Sharkey, initially thought to be a distant cousin. However, his DNA was a direct familial match, confirming him as Sharkey’s son. Detectives then located his sister Mildred, leading to their reunion in July 2025.

The family mystery spanned seven decades, reuniting siblings who were unaware of what had happened to their mother and to each other. The identification of Sadie Belle Murray who died in 1971 — more than 16 years after her children had been separated — was the crucial step that brought the family together after 70 years apart.

Sharkey expressed his gratitude, saying, "I thought I’d never connect again with my family. I tried there for a while, even traveling to Pennsylvania where we were born and Cleveland where we were adopted. I got nowhere. There was nothing."

Mildred Cantwell, his sister, shared that learning about their mother brought her closure.

"I always wondered…and I am glad to have that closure," she said. "Being reunited with my brother is awesome. He’s the only thing in that family that I remember. The closure is worth everything because I always wondered what happened to her."

Ongoing questions for authorities

The investigation into Sarah Sharkey’s homicide remains open. Detectives believe she was last living in Pennsylvania, but it's unclear why she was in Howard County or who she may have been with at the time.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball emphasized the importance of solving cold cases, stating, "Justice delayed doesn’t need to mean justice denied." The county has prioritized solving cold cases, ensuring each one is treated with urgency and care.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of Sarah Sharkey's presence in Howard County and the details of her homicide remain unsolved.

The investigation continues, and police are once again asking the public for any information that might assist in closing the case.