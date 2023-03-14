7 displaced after fire destroys DC apartment building
WASHINGTON - Authorities say seven people have been displaced and two were transported after fire broke out at a D.C. apartment overnight.
The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of 3rd Street in the northwest.
Officials say a cat was killed in the blaze and another is still missing. A dog was also displaced along with the residents.
The transported residents suffered non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Image 1 of 3
▼