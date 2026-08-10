The Brief Hot and humid Monday with mid‑90s heat and a risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Mid‑ to late afternoon storms may develop around the evening commute, some strong or severe. Storms may linger past sunset before gradually tapering overnight.



A hot and humid Monday across the Washington, D.c. region, with temperatures climbing into the mid‑90s and a risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Heat index values are expected to top 100 degrees, adding to the uncomfortable conditions.

Early Monday starts dry, with most of the morning and early afternoon remaining quiet. Early temperatures began in the upper 70s, with humidity pushing the heat index values into the low 80s. Winds will usher in warmer and more humid air across the area.

By mid‑ to late afternoon, summer thunderstorms may develop, some capable of becoming strong or severe. A few isolated storms could pop up as early as 2 or 3 p.m., but the better chance arrives toward the end of the evening commute and into the night. Damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy downpours are the primary concerns, especially with saturated ground increasing the risk of localized flooding.

A slight risk for severe weather covers the District and areas north, with a marginal risk extending southward. Storms may linger past sunset before gradually tapering overnight.

Highs reach about 95 degrees Monday, with heat index values well above 100. Tuesday brings similar conditions with heat, humidity and storm risks late in the day. The D.C. region stays in the 90s through the end of the week before a break in the heat and humidity arrives closer to the weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Thunderstorm risk Monday as heat pushes into mid 90s