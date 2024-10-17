685 grams of fentanyl, heroin seized in St. Mary's County drug bust

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Detectives in St. Mary’s County made a major drug bust Wednesday, getting hundreds of grams of fentanyl and heroin off the street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, search and seizure warrants were obtained for a home in the 22000 block of Rue Woods Drive in Lexington Park.

At the home, investigators found approximately 685 grams of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), suspected to be a mixture of fentanyl and heroin.



Following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activities, detectives obtained warrants to search the residence and person of 31-year-old Daisaun Altay Eric Culpepper.

During the search, law enforcement recovered numerous tied-off bags containing the suspected fentanyl-heroin mixture, digital scales with drug residue, over $6000 in currency and drug packaging materials.



Culpepper was arrested for violation of probation from a prior distribution charge and was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

He has been charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute a dangerous mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, possession of a large amount and possession — not cannabis.

Culpepper remains in custody at the detention center awaiting a bond hearing.