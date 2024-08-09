St. Mary’s County’s largest fentanyl bust leads to three arrests

article

Deputies in St. Mary's County made a major drug bust this week, seizing over a kilogram of fentanyl.

Three people, 31-year-old James William, 36-year-old Jasmine Samaria Votra, and 43-year-old Willis Matthews Brooks, all residents of Great Mills, Maryland, were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking activities.

Deputies narrowed their investigation to two residences within the county and obtained multiple search and seizure warrants to conduct the bust. The operation led to the largest seizure of fentanyl in the county's history.

On Thursday, just before 7:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office sent its Criminal Investigations Division to search a residence in the 22000 block of Towey Court in Great Mills. The search uncovered a large cache of drugs, including 1,057.81 grams of fentanyl and 294.13 grams of cocaine.

Additional quantities of methamphetamine, amphetamine, and controlled prescription medications were also recovered, along with $9,740 in cash, a shotgun, four cellular phones, a digital scale, and packaging materials, according to the sheriff's office.

At a residence in the 20000 block of Ridge Road in Lexington Park, deputies uncovered further evidence, including more money, a digital scale, a cellphone, and controlled dangerous substances' paraphernalia.

The suspects were charged with four counts of CDS Possession – Not Cannabis and Possession with Intent to Distribute.

Blackiston and Votra also face charges for possessing a large amount of fentanyl, while Brooks was additionally charged with possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking.

"This is the largest seizure of fentanyl ever made in St. Mary’s County. It points to the scope of the problem we face daily to keep our community safe from this dangerous and deadly substance," said Sheriff Steve Hall in a statement. "The investigation and seizure are a testament to the level of commitment our deputies have to continue this fight against crime."

The suspects were transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where they are awaiting bond hearings.