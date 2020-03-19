675 positive COVID-19 cases reported in California

The California Department of Public Health has released the latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

There are currently 675 positive cases in California. The department says 16 deaths have been reported, including one non-California resident.

According to public health officials 181 cases are related to community transmission, 97 cases are travel related, 92 cases are transmitted person to person and 281 cases are currently under investigation.

Majority of the confirmed cases are in a focused age group of 18 to 64 years old.

The health department has released the following age bracket below:

-- Age 0-17: 13 cases

-- Age 18-64: 448 cases

-- Age 65+: 209 cases

-- Unknown: 5 cases

24 confirmed cases are related to federal repatriation flights, the department stated.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, stay away from social gatherings if you become sick and to cover your cough and sneeze.



