66-year-old man dies in Montgomery County crash

The driver of one of the vehicles in a head-on collision Saturday night has died, according to police.

On Monday, police identified the man as 66-year-old Altai Khaltar of Derwood.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said Khaltar was traveling on Norbeck Road in Colesville when his 2012 Honda hit a curb and crossed into oncoming traffic. Khaltar struck a vehicle – a 2019 Honda – traveling in the opposite direction.

A 2019 Nissan Rogue was behind the 2019 Honda at the time of the collision. Police said that vehicle suffered minor damages from debris. The driver was not injured.

Photos of the incident show a car dangling over the side of a bridge.

Khaltar was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead. The adult occupant of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County police are investigating the collision.