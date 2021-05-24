65-year-old man savagely beaten, held up at gunpoint in DC robbery

D.C. police are looking for two suspects after a 65-year-old man was savagely beaten when he told the would-be robbers he didn’t have any money.

READ MORE: DC police ID man suspected of shooting mother, son in scooter dispute

The victim told police that he was on top of his flat-bed truck on 3rd Street, Northwest when the suspects approached him from behind.

READ MORE: DC police looking for suspect who allegedly re-posted hacked information

One of them reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded his money. When the victim told them he didn’t have any, one of the suspect jumped on top of the truck and punched him multiple times until he fell.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The suspect then reached into his pocket and took his money and asset of keys to his vehicles, ripping the victim’s pants in the process.

Advertisement

After they stole the money and the keys, they raced away in a red, four-door car, traveling southbound on 3rd Street.