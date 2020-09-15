64-year-old man assaulted while riding bicycle on Rock Creek Trail in Montgomery County

A 64-year-old man was seriously injured over the weekend when he was pushed off of his bicycle by another person while riding on the Rock Creek Trail in Kensington. The incident was captured on camera.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police in Montgomery County say the assault happened on the trail near Beach Drive and Kensington Parkway at around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The man was taken to a local hospital following the incident. Police say he has a broken pelvis.

Police describe the suspect as a white male who may be between the ages of 30 to 39. He was reportedly wearing a white shirt and black shorts at the time of the assault.

If you have any information about this assault or the identity of the suspect to please contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 301-929-2748. Tips may also be submitted online here: crimetips@mncparkpolice.org