64% of Marylanders say they’ll get vaccine ‘as soon as possible’, some still hesitant

The majority of Marylanders say they will get the coronavirus vaccine "as soon as possible," according to a newly released Goucher College poll.

According to the poll, 64% said they will pursue the vaccine – a sharp increase from an October poll indicating that fewer than 50% would try to get the vaccine.

However, a number of respondents to the poll say they are still somewhat hesitant.

Among the respondents to the newest poll, 15% said they will wait to see whether it’s working, while 18% said they would only get it if they they’re required to, or would not get the vaccine at all.

In terms of the state’s vaccine distribution campaign, only one third or Marylanders polled thought the state was doing a good job, while 66 percent ranked their efforts as "fair" or "poor."

The college polled 725 adults in Maryland.

