63-year-old Virginia man killed by driver of stolen car; loved ones beg for answers

The family of a Virginia man hit and killed by a driver in a stolen car is pleading for someone with information about the crash to come forward.

James Johnson, Jr., 63, of Hybla Valley died early Sunday after police say he was hit by a car while walking in a neighborhood near Janna Lee Avenue and Tamarind Street.

Johnson’s family said he was visiting the neighborhood.

"Just say something. If you know anything, find me. Find one of us. There’s three of us out here," Johnson’s daughter Tiffney Robinson told FOX 5 Monday.

Johnson’s younger sister, Sharon Gbenoba, said Monday, their family has lived in the Hybla Valley area since the 1960s.

"It’s painful. It’s like a pressure in your upper chest where it’s hard to breathe. It’s difficult to grasp and just deal with it. I mean hard to sleep," Gbenoba said. "This is one of the most dreaded things anyone can experience."

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the car was stolen overnight Saturday from the 7900 block of Sausalito Place.

Police began searching in the Hybla Valley area for the car around midnight Sunday after being alerted the vehicle had been spotted.

An officer saw the stolen black 2015 Hyundai Sonata on Buckman Road near Russell Road, and the driver of the stolen car sped away at the sight of the police.

Officers did not pursue it, according to Lt. James Curry.

"That’s our policy. We look at our policies and look to see the national standard and best practices," Lt. Curry said. "That is the national standard with these sorts of crimes. The driver’s actions of driving at a high rate of speed led to the death of Mr. Johnson."

Curry added that both body and in-car cameras have indicated officers did not pursue the stolen car.

The stolen vehicle was spotted around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, traveling at a high rate of speed on Janna Lee Avenue towards the dead end. An occupied car was subsequently sideswiped near Tamarind Street, according to police. Officers followed the direction the driver was traveling and located the stolen vehicle crashed into a dumpster.

The driver of the stolen car was nowhere to be found, but they found a pedestrian later identified as Johnson in the grass nearby. Johnson was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Rico Masen lives in the neighborhood and recalled police being in the area for hours overnight Sunday.

"It was very shocking, surprising. I’m still trying to figure out how did he run and hit somebody. I just feel bad for the guy who he hit. Walking, minding your business … Next thing you know, you get hit by a car over somebody else’s stupidity," Masen said. "Man, these days … The way of life. The way I look at it, these youngins got no training. No home life. They got no morals, no respect, it’s just crazy."

Detectives are asking people to speak with anyone who may have information about this crash.

Those with information are asked to please call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).