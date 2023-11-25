62-year-old man arrested for armed robberies in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested and charged a man for two armed robberies in Northwest.

The suspect has been identified as 62-year-old Darryl Love, of Northwest, D.C.

According to police, Love approached a victim in the area of the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue on Friday, Nov. 10, around 7:28 p.m. Police say the suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene.

Police say Love approached another victim on Thursday, Nov. 23, around 11:43 p.m. in the area of 5400 block of Georgia Avenue. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply. The suspect was apprehended by responding units.

Love was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery.