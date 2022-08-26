61-year-old stabbed, killed in Southeast DC; Suspect arrested

A 61-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds.

Authorities say one of the men – who police have identified as Byron Palmer – was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Friday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Kelvin Biggs, of Capitol Heights, MD, and charged him with second degree murder while armed.