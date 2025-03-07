61-year-old Good Samaritan shot, killed by off-duty FBI Agent in Stafford County: police

The Brief A Good Samaritan in Stafford County was shot and killed by an off-duty FBI Agent while attempting to help break-up an altercation involving deputies and suspects. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation occurred on February 28 between a reckless driver on an off-road motorcycle and their family.



According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reckless driver on an off-road motorcycle on February 28. An off-duty FBI Agent confronted the motorcyclist and the motorcyclist fled the scene.

Authorities say the motorcyclist returned a short time later with family members and deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the family members refused to comply with the deputies' instructions and engaged in a physical altercation with both the deputies and the off-duty FBI agent who remained in the area.

61-year-old Harold Chamberlain, Jr., a Stafford resident, heard the commotion in front of his home and witnessed deputies attempting to get control of several suspects in the roadway. Chamberlain rushed from his yard onto the scene in an attempt to help the deputies.

Authorities say during the altercation the off-duty FBI agent discharged his firearm, striking Chamberlain in the chest. Despite life-saving efforts of deputies and members of Stafford County Fire and Rescue, Chamberlain succumbed to his injuries at the hospital later that night.