6-year-old student found with loaded firearm in backpack at Virginia elementary school: sheriff

Authorities say a loaded firearm was found inside the backpack of a 6-year-old student at a Virginia elementary school on Monday.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at Orange Elementary School in Orange, Virginia.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says an instructional assistant discovered the weapon in the student’s bag. A school resource officer was alerted, and the facility was placed in safe school mode.

No one was injured, and no threats were made. No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Additional law enforcement will be at the school on Tuesday as a precaution.