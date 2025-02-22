6 preteen girls arrested for assaulting woman at Union Station

The Brief Six girls have been arrested for assaulting a woman at Union Station. One of the suspects recorded video of the assault. Police say the suspects were motivated by hate or bias.



The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of six juvenile females, aged 11-years-old to 14-years-old, in the assault of a woman at Union Station in Washington D.C.

What we know:

Videos of an assault at Union Station began circulating on social media earlier this week, according to MPD. During the assault, multiple juvenile suspects approached a female victim outside Union Station. The group punched and kicked the woman while one suspect recorded video of the assault.

Other victims who tried to intervene in the attack were also assaulted, according to police. No victims were seriously injured.

Timeline:

MPD became aware of the videos on February 19.

On February 20, police arrested a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl in connection with the assault.

On Friday February 21, four additional arrests were made: A 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

All six suspects are from D.C., according to police.

What they're saying:

"I commend our detectives for quickly identifying and apprehending these individuals so our criminal justice system can hold them accountable," said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. "I hope the swiftness of these arrests, and the consequences these young people will soon face, deters activity like this from occurring again. We need to continue instilling values in our youngest residents that steer them toward success and away from criminal behavior."