6 new speed cameras activated in Maryland school zones. Here's where they are.

Six new speed cameras are being activated in Maryland school zones.

The new cameras will operate near the following school campuses in Baltimore County beginning Monday, March 18:

- Lamb of God School, 4400 block of Ridge Avenue (eastbound)

- The Jemicy School, 11200 block of Garrison Forest Road (north and southbound)

- Scotts Branch Elementary School, 3600 block of Rolling Road (northbound)

- Notre Dame Preparatory School, 800 block of Hampton Lane (eastbound)

- Perry Hall Middle School, 4300 block of Ebenezer Road (eastbound)

Officials say for the first 30 days, drivers going 12 mph or more above the limit will receive warnings rather than citations.

All speed camera zones are marked with signage and will operate Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Officials say the cameras will operate during the summer months and on weekdays when school is not in session.

Police say the cameras are used to encourage motorists to slow down in school zones where traffic data and citizen complaints show that speeding is a problem. All Baltimore County speed camera locations can be found online.