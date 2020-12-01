6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska

article

A preliminary magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Tuesday off the coast of Alaska, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 11:22 a.m. ET (7:22 a.m. local time) just south of Unalaska Island, part of the Aleutian Islands off mainland Alaska.

The tremor was followed by a second preliminary magnitude 5.7 quake south of the state in the Gulf of Alaska, the USGS reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

