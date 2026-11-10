$5K worth of donated violins stolen from DC elementary school

The Brief A suspect is accused of stealing at least six violins from a Northeast D.C. elementary school. Staff members said the stolen violins, worth $5,000, were donated to the school. The incident was reported Monday, Nov. 2, around 1:15 a.m. at John Burroughs Elementary School.



D.C. police are asking for the community’s help to find a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of violins from an elementary school in Northeast.

What we know:

Some staff members at John Burroughs Elementary School said they are outraged by the burglary.

The suspect climbed over a gate, broke into the school in the 900 block of Newton Street, Northeast, and stole violins, police said. Officers said the suspect destroyed property to access a classroom where the violins were stored.

The suspect fled the scene with at least six violins, getting away with a total value of $5,000, police said.

Suspect accused of stealing violins from John Burroughs Elementary School

The incident was reported Monday, Nov. 2, around 1:15 a.m.

Staff members said the crime pulls at the heartstrings because the violins were donated.

Surveillance images show a suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a mask and Crocs.

Suspect accused of stealing violins from John Burroughs Elementary School

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.