59-year-old man arrested and charged after woman found dead in Ivy City Hotel room: police

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a Northeast homicide.

Police responded to the 1600 block of New York Avenue on Friday, February 23, at approximately 11:20 a.m., to a report of an unconscious person in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. Upon arrival, police found a woman inside an Ivy City Hotel room, suffering from apparent trauma to the body.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Romaine Maddox, of Northeast, D.C.

The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old William Barrett, of Northeast, D.C. Barrett was arrested and charged with first degree murder. Detectives on the case suggest that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.