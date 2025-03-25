Maryland man assaults school staff member, charges deputy, flees on bike: police

The Brief A Maryland man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a staff member at Little Flower School in Great Mills, Maryland. 58-year-old Myron Stone Scriber is accused of charging a deputy before engaging in a brief physical altercation with deputies and a Maryland State Trooper.



A Maryland man was arrested after assaulting a staff member at Little Flower School in Great Mills, Maryland.

58-year-old Myron Stone Scriber of Callaway, was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. He faces two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and disruption of school activities.

A 911 caller reported that a man had assaulted a staff member at the school on Tuesady morning around 7 a.m., before fleeing the area on a bicycle. Officials located a man matching the description provided by the school and attempted to make contact.

Officials say Scriber charged a deputy before engaging in a brief physical altercation with deputies and a Maryland State Trooper who had also responded to the call.



Further investigation determined that the suspect had also been reported moments earlier for weaving his bicycle in and out of traffic on Route 5 near Holy Face Church in Great Mills.